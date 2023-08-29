U.S., China agree to exchange info on export control enforcement

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and China agreed Monday during Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's trip to Beijing to exchange information on export control enforcement, the Commerce Department said, with semiconductors and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence expected to be covered. Raimondo reached an accord with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao on the launch of a platform to "reduce misunderstanding of U.S. national security policies," amid intensifying rivalry between the world's two largest economies over trade in high-tech sectors. The first in-person meeting will occur at the assista...