U.S. approves potential sale of air-to-surface missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government has approved the potential sale to Japan of air-to-surface missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $104 million, the State Department said Monday. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the plan regarding the extended-range missiles, also known as JASSM-ER, earlier in the day. The Japanese government has requested to buy up to 50 of the missiles, the agency said, adding that the proposed sale will help the United States improve the security of "a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacifi...