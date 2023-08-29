Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and supported by a weak yen. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 156.98 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday to 32,326.97. The broader Topix index was up 9.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,309.08. Gainers included electric power and gas, farm and fishery, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.45-48 yen compared with 146.48-58 yen in New York and 146.53-55 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The euro was quoted at $1.0824-0828 and 158.52-61 yen against $1.08...