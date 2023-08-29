Japan has better chance of seeing end to deflation: gov't white paper

Newsfrom Japan

Japan stands a better chance of finally breaking with deflation that has "shackled" the nation for a quarter of a century, amid recent strong wage growth and broadening price hikes, the government said Tuesday in its annual economic and fiscal policy report. The government has yet to formally declare an end to deflation because current rising prices are largely due to higher import costs and there is still uncertainty over the sustainability of wage growth, a key factor in determining whether deflation is a thing of the past. But while such cost-push factors, rather than strong consumer appeti...