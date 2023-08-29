Operations at 12 Toyota plants suspended after system failure

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday operations across 25 production lines in 12 of its group's 14 vehicle assembly plants in Japan were suspended due to a computer system failure. All factories barring the Miyata plant in Fukuoka Prefecture and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Kyoto Plant were affected. The automaker said it did not know when operations would resume. The plants were unable to process orders for vehicle parts from early Tuesday, it said. Toyota temporarily shut all of its plants in the country in February last year after its domestic suppliers Kojima Industries Corp. suffered a system failure ...