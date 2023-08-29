CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and supported by U.S. stock futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 55.73 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to 32,225.72. The broader Topix index was up 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,301.03. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, land transportation and real estate issues.