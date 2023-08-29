Baseball: Darvish placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the San Diego Padres said Monday. The right-hander allowed five runs over four innings and took the loss in a 7-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, when he hinted at having a physical issue after the game but did not go into details. The start of the 15-day IL stint is backdated to Saturday for Darvish, who has gone 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts this year. Darvish, who previously played for the Nippon Ham Fighters, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, is four short of 200 professional c...