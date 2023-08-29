Baseball: Darvish placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

Yu Darvish was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, the San Diego Padres said Monday. The right-hander allowed five runs over four innings and took the loss in a 7-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, when he hinted at having a physical issue after the game but did not go into details. The start of the 15-day IL stint is backdated to Saturday for Darvish, who has gone 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts this year. Darvish, who previously played for the Nippon Ham Fighters, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, is four short of 200 professional c...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News