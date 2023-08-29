Tokyo stocks end slightly higher after gains on other Asian markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, helped by rises in other Asian markets, although the upside was capped by lingering concerns over the U.S. economic outlook. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 56.98 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday at 32,226.97. The broader Topix index finished 3.60 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 2,303.41. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, real estate and retail shares.