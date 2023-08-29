Reputational damage over Fukushima water feared to widen in China

Newsfrom Japan

Reputational damage to Japanese products and services is feared to widen in China following the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear complex into the sea, with many canceling trips to Japan and online boycott campaigns targeting items such as cosmetics. Against the background of growing anti-Japan sentiment triggered by the ocean discharge that started last week, Chinese authorities have apparently taken no action to stop online appeals in the country for boycotting Japanese products. The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with China's ruling Communist Party,...