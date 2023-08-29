Baseball: Veteran Wakui throws gem as Dragons blank Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran pitcher Hideaki Wakui turned back the clock Tuesday, throwing seven scoreless innings to lead the Chunichi Dragons to a 3-0 win over the Yakult Swallows. Wakui (4-11), a four-time Pacific League wins leader before coming to the Central League this year for the first time, scattered five hits while striking out six and walking one at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. The 37-year-old right-hander picked up his first win since June 25. Seiya Hosokawa hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Cy Sneed (6-7). "I pitched here for the first time in a while, so I was a bit nervous," Wakui said. "Than...