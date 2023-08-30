Toyota set to restart all plants in Japan after system failure

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that operations at some of its vehicle assembly plants in Japan have resumed since a system failure led to a suspension of output at all 14 of its domestic factories the previous day. The world's largest automaker said it was planning to restart production at 12 of the plants in the morning and the remaining two in the evening. Toyota said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the problem, while denying the possibility of a cyberattack.