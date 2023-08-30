Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and buying of technology-related shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 189.07 points, or 0.59 percent, from Tuesday to 32,416.04. The broader Topix index was up 12.61 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,316.02. Gainers included bank, electric appliance and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.98-99 yen compared with 145.82-92 yen in New York and 146.45-47 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0869-0870 and 158.65-71 yen agains...