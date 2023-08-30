Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday, lifted by Wall Street gains overnight and buying of technology-related shares after key U.S. data tempered concerns about prolonged interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 302.75 points, or 0.94 percent, from Tuesday to 32,529.72. The broader Topix index was up 17.81 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,321.22. Gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery and electric appliance issues.