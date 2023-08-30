Football: Miyazawa set for Man Utd move, Hasegawa in WSL team of year

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker and Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa is set to join Manchester United in the English Women's Super League, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The 23-year-old will join several of her Nadeshiko Japan teammates in the English top flight, including Manchester City midfielder Yui Hasegawa who on Tuesday was named in the team of the year for the 2022-2023 season by the Professional Footballers' Association. Miyazawa, who has been with Mynavi Sendai in Japan's WE League since 2021, netted five goals to lead the goal-scoring list at the World Cup play...