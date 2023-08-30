Baseball: Ohtani goes 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs, Angels lose 3rd straight

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two RBIs but the Los Angeles Angels lost their third straight game Tuesday as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to a 12-7 victory. Ohtani, whose pitching season ended Wednesday after the two-way star was diagnosed with elbow ligament damage, continued to deliver at the plate as he rose to 94 RBIs for the season, third in the American League and three off leader Kyle Tucker of the Hoston Astros. Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani legged out a single in the third inning on a soft ground ball to pitcher Michael Lorenzen (8-8), whose throwing error to f...