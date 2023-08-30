Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on solid tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday, buoyed by gains in technology-related shares while investors kept an eye on more U.S. employment data for clues on the course of interest rate hikes in the country. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 106.49 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday at 32,333.46. The broader Topix index finished 9.97 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 2,313.38. Gainers were led by bank, machinery and securities house shares.