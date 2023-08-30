China defends seafood import ban as Japan hints at complaint to WTO

Newsfrom Japan

China on Wednesday defended its ban on seafood imports from Japan after Tokyo hinted it would file a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the step introduced following the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference Beijing’s measure is “truly legitimate and necessary” as it is in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations, as well as a WTO agreement concerning the application of food safety and animal and plant health regulations.

Describing the Fukushim...