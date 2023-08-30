URGENT: Japan PM vows to take steps to ease gasoline price hike impact
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday to take necessary steps to lower the average retail gasoline price at home, as industry ministry data showed it has climbed for the 15th straight week to its highest-ever level. Kishida also told reporters that his government will implement new economic measures to ease the negative impact of price hikes.