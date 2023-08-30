Football: J2 Roasso knock J1 title chasers Vissel from Emperor's Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Struggling second-division side Roasso Kumamoto proved to be a match for Vissel Kobe, knocking the J-League first-division title chasers out of the Emperor's Cup Wednesday on penalties after they drew their quarterfinal match 1-1. Roasso keeper Ryuga Tashiro made a big save in the dying seconds of extra time, and then brought the home crowd to its feet by making one save in the penalty shootout and scoring once on his own as relegation-threatened Kumamoto advanced 4-3 on penalties. The better team for most of the game on a rainy night at Kumamoto's Egao Kenko Stadium, Roasso nearly took the le...