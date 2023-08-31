Japan’s July industrial output falls 2.0% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output in July contracted 2.0 percent from the previous month, government data showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 103.6 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The fall followed an upwardly revised 2.4 percent expansion in June.

The index of industrial shipments went down 2.1 percent to 102.8, while that of inventories increased 0.9 percent to 106.7 for the third straight month of increase.

Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to ...