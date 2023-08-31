Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, bolstered by gains on Wall Street overnight amid receding concern about prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 98.87 points, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday to 32,432.33. The broader Topix index was up 8.02 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,321.40. Gainers included land transportation, transportation equipment and service issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.07-10 yen compared with 146.17-27 yen in New York and 146.37-39 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1...