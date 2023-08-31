Tokyo stocks higher in morning on auto shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning after automaker issues were boosted by a report that Toyota Motor Corp. aims to manufacture over 10 million vehicles globally this year for the first time. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 183.77 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday to 32,517.23. The broader Topix index was up 13.56 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,326.94. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, land transportation and service issues.