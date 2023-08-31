90-year-old Japanese alpinist summits Mt. Fuji in wheelchair

Newsfrom Japan

Ninety-year-old Japanese alpinist Yuichiro Miura reached the summit of Mt. Fuji with a group of friends and family on Thursday, having used a wheelchair for the three-day ascent. Miura arrived at the peak at around 7:20 a.m. amid good weather and cold winds and expressed gratitude to those who had supported his endeavor. While the 3,776-meter Mt. Fuji, the tallest peak in Japan, is a popular hiking destination, few nonagenarians attempt the climb. His triumph on Mt. Fuji comes after struggles with his health. In June 2020, Miura, then 87, was hospitalized for about eight months due to spontane...