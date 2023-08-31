Tennis: Kato, Sutjiadi advance in women's doubles at U.S. Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the women's doubles at the U.S. Open tennis on Wednesday. Kato and Sutjiadi were controversially defaulted at the French Open in June after a ball hit by Kato between points struck a ball girl during the third round. They also went out in the third round at the Australian Open in January and Wimbledon in July in this year's Grand Slams. The pair converted two of their four break points, while Alexandrova and Sasnovich failed to take any of t...