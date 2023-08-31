Japan to unveil relief package for fishery sector amid China ban

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minster Fumio Kishida pledged Thursday to compile a rescue package for the fishery industry, which may be affected by China's import ban on Japanese seafood following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Kishida visited Tokyo's Toyosu fish market to exchange views with seafood wholesalers about the potential adverse effects of import bans imposed by China and Hong Kong, both of which are primary markets for the Japanese fishery sector. One of the wholesalers told Kishida that sales to Hong Kong have plunged around 90 percent due to the water di...