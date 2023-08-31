Tokyo stocks gain for 4th day on autos, easing U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their gains Thursday for the fourth straight day, led by automaker issues and boosted by eased concerns that the U.S. central bank would keep raising interest rates. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 285.88 points, or 0.88 percent, from Wednesday at 32,619.34. The broader Topix index finished 18.62 points, or 0.80 percent, higher at 2,332.00. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, service and land transportation shares.