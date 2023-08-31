S. Korean gov't to promote seafood sales amid Fukushima water fears

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday the government will allocate 80 billion won ($60.4 million) to help boost consumption of domestic seafood, which has been hit following Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The allocation comes amid opposition among many in South Korea to the water release, which commenced a week earlier, due to concern over seafood safety. The South Korean government has said it has found no scientific or technical issues with the discharge. Yoon unveiled the funding, covering up to a 60-percent ...