Football: Endo, Mitoma in Japan squad for Germany, Turkey friendlies

Newsfrom Japan

New Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo were all named to the 26-man Japan squad announced Thursday ahead of September's international friendlies against Germany and Turkey. Manager Hajime Moriyasu recalled Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka but opted to leave out in-form Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino and the J1's leading scorer Yuya Osako of Vissel Kobe. Cerezo Osaka defender Seiya Maikuma was the only new call-up as Japan prepare for a Sept. 9 away rematch against Germany -- whom they fa...