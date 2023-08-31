Russia has moved missiles off isles disputed with Japan: expert

Newsfrom Japan

Multiple air defense missile systems deployed by Russia on two disputed islands off northern Japan in 2020 have been moved off the isles, an analysis of satellite images showed Thursday, raising the possibility that Moscow is repurposing weapons from its Far East for use in the war against Ukraine. Yu Koizumi, a lecturer at the University of Tokyo, made the analysis based on satellite images of the Etorofu and Kunashiri islands taken by U.S. space tech company Maxar Technologies Inc. Koizumi said he is also convinced that old tanks and artillery previously stored at a military facility in Sakh...