Football: 17 Urawa fans banned indefinitely for rioting at cup tie

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association on Thursday handed 17 Urawa Reds supporters indefinite bans from domestic matches following their violent conduct at an Aug. 2 Emperor's Cup last-16 game. Urawa lost 3-0 away to Nagoya Grampus at CS Asset Minato Soccer Stadium in a night game before a section of their supporters rioted, with the JFA later confirming their disorderly behavior after reviewing video. Urawa has already banned 32 fans for the foreseeable future after they entered an off-limit area, while issuing stern warnings to 45 others. After video showed a security guard getting pushed over, at l...