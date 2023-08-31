Football: Former Japan, Hamburg striker Takahara to retire

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan striker Naohiro Takahara is retiring at the end of the season, Japanese fourth-tier side Okinawa SV said Thursday. The 44-year-old starred for Jubilo Iwata in the J-League before playing six seasons in the German Bundesliga from 2003 with Hamburg and Frankfurt. He scored 23 goals in 57 matches for Japan and represented his country at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Takahara, who had a loan spell at Boca Juniors from Iwata, returned to the J-League with Urawa Reds and has since played for South Korea's Suwon Bluewings and Shimizu S-Pulse before continuing his career in Japan's lower...