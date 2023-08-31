Baseball: Hawks' Imamiya decides classic pitchers' duel

Newsfrom Japan

In a game electrified by twin pitching gems, Kenta Imamiya's two-out walk-off double provided the big finish, lifting the SoftBank Hawks to a 1-0 win Thursday over the Orix Buffaloes. At Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, SoftBank's 42-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada dueled 22-year-old fellow lefty Hiroya Miyagi for seven scoreless innings in a game that remained scoreless until the bottom of the ninth. Masaki Mimori singled with one out against Buffaloes closer Yoshihisa Hirano (3-2). A sacrifice moved the runner to second, and with the outfield playing shallow, Imamiya's fly to the gap in right fell in easily fo...