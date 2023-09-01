Tokyo stocks open mixed ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of U.S. employment data to be released later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 19.85 points, or 0.06 percent, from Thursday to 32,599.49. The broader Topix index was up 5.09 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,337.09. Gainers included mining, and iron and steel shares, while decliners included rubber product and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.49-50 yen compared with 145.49-59 yen in New York and 145.90-92 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The e...