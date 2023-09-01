Tokyo stocks rise ahead of U.S. jobs data, Topix hits 33-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended gains Friday morning as a broad range of issues were bought ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data later in the day, lifting the Topix index to its highest level in about 33 years. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 201.46 points, or 0.62 percent, from Thursday to 32,820.80. The broader Topix index was up 20.58 points, or 0.88 percent, at 2,352.58. Gainers were led by mining, iron and steel and bank issues.