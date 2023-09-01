Baseball: Injured Darvish avoids significant elbow damage: report

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish has a bone spur in his right elbow but has avoided any significant damage, MLB.com reported Thursday. The official website of Major League Baseball quoted Darvish, who is on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, as saying through interpreter Shingo Horie, "There's some relief in a sense that there's nothing going on with the ligament." Padres manager Bob Melvin said Darvish received a cortisone injection and will be shut down temporarily, but Darvish plans to at least make an attempt to come back this season, MLB.com said, adding that he pla...
Kyodo News

