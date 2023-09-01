Tokyo's Topix index hits 33-yr high ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Topix index ended Friday at its highest level in around 33 years and the Nikkei hit a fresh one-month high ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 91.28 points, or 0.28 percent, from Thursday at 32,710.62. The broader Topix index finished 17.75 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 2,349.75. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product shares.