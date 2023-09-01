Football: 2011 Women's World Cup champion Iwabuchi to retire

Newsfrom Japan

Mana Iwabuchi, a former Japan forward who contributed to Nadeshiko Japan's 2011 Women's World Cup championship, announced Friday on social media that she is bringing down the curtain on her career. The 30-year-old, who left English Women's Super League club Arsenal in June, posted "I've decided to retire as a pro soccer player," thanked her fans and announced she would hold a press conference next Friday. Iwabuchi, who played abroad in Germany and England, competed in three World Cups for Japan and was a key member of Nadeshiko's Tokyo Olympics squad two years ago. She was not, however, select...