Japan fisheries min. regrets saying Fukushima water "contaminated"

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's fisheries minister apologized Friday for calling treated radioactive wastewater being released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant "contaminated," with the opposition bloc urging him to step down. The remark by Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has been striving to dispel reputational damage to marine products from the sea around the northeastern Japan prefecture. The term "contaminated water" is used by China, which has strongly opposed the discharge and imposed a blanket import ban on Japanese seaf...