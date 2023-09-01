Chinese Premier Li to attend ASEAN-related summit talks in Jakarta

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend summit talks related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next week in Jakarta, the country's Foreign Ministry said Friday. Whether Li holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings is not yet clear, amid strained bilateral ties over the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, which began late last month. Li will take part in the China-ASEAN summit, the ASEAN-plus-three summit, which will also involve Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk...