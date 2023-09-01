Baseball: Rookies get Tigers back on winning track against Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Shoki Murakami pitched seven scoreless innings, while teammate and fellow rookie Shota Morishita homered twice to lead the first-place Hanshin Tigers to a 4-2 Central League win over the Yakult Swallows on Friday. The Tigers came into Tokyo's Jingu Stadium with a 5-1/2 game lead having lost their previous three games. "It's September, a new month, and we wanted to get a fresh start with a win," said Morishita, who led off the second inning with his seventh career homer. "Because I haven't been hitting, I've been holding the team back, so I've been longing for a game like this." Murakami (9-5) ...