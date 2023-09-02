Japan business leaders to make 1st China visit after COVID in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese business leaders will visit China in January for the first time since 2019 following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with preparations underway for a meeting with President Xi Jinping's leadership, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Friday. Despite ongoing tensions stemming from various issues, such as the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, the business group aims to emphasize the significance of economic cooperation between the two Asian neighbors. Members of the group will include Masakazu Tokura,...