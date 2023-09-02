Baseball: Suzuki hits 14th homer as Cubs win doubleheader Game 1

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hit his 14th home run of the season in a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. The two-time batting champion in Japan's Central League pushed the Cubs' lead to 4-1 with a solo drive to center in the eighth inning off Daniel Duarte at Great American Ball Park. Cody Bellinger homered and drove in the Cubs' first three runs over six innings. In Game 2, the Reds pulled out a 3-2 walk-off victory, and Suzuki went 1-for-4 in each of the two games. In other action, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga got a no-decision after working ...