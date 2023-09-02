Football: Former Spain midfielder Mata set to join Vissel Kobe

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has agreed to join Vissel Kobe in the J-League first division until the end of the season, a source with knowledge of the deal revealed Saturday. The 35-year-old playmaker has been without a club since parting ways with Turkey's Galatasaray this summer. He is said to be rushing to obtain a work visa and complete other procedures in order to make Friday's J-League player registration deadline. A skillful attacker who previously starred for Valencia in the Spanish top flight and Chelsea in the English Premier League, Mata was teammates at Manchester United with ...
Kyodo News

