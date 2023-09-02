Football: Winger Komi's maiden J1 goal earns Niigata draw with Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Winger Yota Komi secured Albirex Niigata a share of the points in their 1-1 draw with Urawa Reds on Saturday after equalizing with his maiden J-League first-division goal. The 21-year-old former Japan youth international netted from close range in the 81st minute at Denka Big Swan Stadium, finishing an end-to-end passing movement that began with Niigata goalkeeper Ryosuke Kojima. "I've had a decent number of chances in league games. It was a relief to make one count," said Komi, who contributed to Niigata winning the J2 championship last year. The visiting Asian champions had taken the lead on...