Football: Winger Komi's maiden J1 goal earns Niigata draw with Reds

Sports

Winger Yota Komi secured Albirex Niigata a share of the points in their 1-1 draw with Urawa Reds on Saturday after equalizing with his maiden J-League first-division goal. The 21-year-old former Japan youth international netted from close range in the 81st minute at Denka Big Swan Stadium, finishing an end-to-end passing movement that began with Niigata goalkeeper Ryosuke Kojima. "I've had a decent number of chances in league games. It was a relief to make one count," said Komi, who contributed to Niigata winning the J2 championship last year. The visiting Asian champions had taken the lead on...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer