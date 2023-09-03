Basketball: Co-host Japan fulfills Olympic goal at FIBA World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

By securing direct Olympic qualification at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, co-host Japan achieved the lofty goal set by head coach Tom Hovasse and his players before the tournament. World No. 36 Japan claimed Asia's only direct ticket to next summer's Paris Games by finishing first among Asian teams at the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 World Cup in Okinawa, the Philippines and Indonesia, following an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday. Faced with an unforgiving Group E slate against No. 11 Germany, No. 24 Finland and No. 3 Australia, Japan went 1-2 in the first group stage at Okinawa Arena b...