Football: Kamada nets 1st Lazio goal, Kubo, Asano at double in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada opened his account for Lazio in memorable fashion Saturday, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory away to defending Serie A champions Napoli 2-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The 27-year-old midfielder was among several Japanese scorers overnight in Europe, with Takefusa Kubo bagging a brace in Real Sociedad's first Spanish La Liga win of the season, while Bochum's Takuma Asano also had a double and Ko Itakura netted for Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany's Bundesliga. The performances are a positive development for Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu ahead of friendlies agai...