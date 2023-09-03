Baseball: Kikuchi takes loss as Rockies bounce back to beat Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up the lead and was tagged with the loss Saturday as the Colorado Rockies came back for an 8-7 victory. Kikuchi (9-5) allowed six runs, two earned, on six hits and four walks over 4-2/3 innings while striking out four at Denver's Coors Field. The Japanese left-hander took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning before giving up two runs on Charlie Blackmon's bases-loaded single. He surrendered two more in the fourth, as Colorado cut the lead to 5-4, and was pulled with two outs in the fifth after putting the go-ahead run on base with two str...