Baseball: Hawks' Mori earns win over Lions in 1st start since June

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Former SoftBank Hawks closer Yuito Mori won his first Nippon Professional Baseball start in roughly three months Sunday, pitching 5-2/3 innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 victory over the Seibu Lions. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out three while allowing three hits and a walk at Belluna Dome, where the Pacific League's third-place Hawks got RBIs from Kensuke Kondo, Yuki Yanagita and Takuya Kai, who hit his 10th homer of the season. Mori (2-1) gave up his only run on Shuta Tonosaki's solo blast in the bottom of the second inning. He made way for Katsuki Matayoshi with two out and two runne...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News