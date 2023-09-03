Football: Patric winner sinks Kyoto, sends Kobe top of J1

Newsfrom Japan

Jean Patric scored the winner as Vissel Kobe moved top of the J-League first division on Sunday with a 2-1 comeback home win over neighbors Kyoto Sanga. Kobe, who earlier announced the signing of 35-year-old Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata, moved up to 52 points with their first win in three games, two points clear of reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos in second with eight games left. Fourteenth-placed Kyoto took the lead after six minutes when Kobe left-back Ryo Hatsuse's miscued clearance near the touchline landed at the feet of forward Taichi Hara. The former Sint-Truiden dribbled acr...