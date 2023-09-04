Tokyo's Topix hits 33-year high as concern eases over U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Monday morning, with the Topix index hitting a 33-year high, as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data released last week raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 189.37 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday to 32,899.99. The broader Topix index was up 18.54 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,368.29. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and transportation equipment shares.